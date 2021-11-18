 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Applied Materials 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Applied Materials 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 16.48% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In AMAT: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 94.61 shares of Applied Materials at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in AMAT would have produced an average annual return of 31.42%. Currently, Applied Materials has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion.

Applied Materials's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000.00 in Applied Materials you would have approximately $18,495.38 today.

In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AMAT)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data
Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2021
5 Stocks To Watch For November 18, 2021
Applied Materials's Earnings: A Preview
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Price Over Earnings Overview: Applied Materials
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com