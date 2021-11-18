 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hoegh LNG Partners Stock Gains After Q3 Beat
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 11:14am   Comments
Share:
Hoegh LNG Partners Stock Gains After Q3 Beat
  • Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLPreported third-quarter total time charter revenue of $35.6 million, a slight decline of 0.9% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $35.38 million.
  • Earnings per unit of $0.40 beat the consensus of $0.35.
  • The operating income decreased by 3.3% Y/Y to $27.14 million, and the margin contracted by 190 bps to 76.2%.
  • Segment EBITDA was $35.1 million, a decrease of $1.3 million from $36.4 million a year ago.
  • Total operating expenses were $14.5 million, an increase of $0.9 million from a year ago, attributed to higher administrative expenses.
  • The company had cash and cash equivalents of $45.4 million at the end of the quarter. Book value was $422.1 million, and the outstanding principal of total long-term debt was $427.4 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Hoegh LNG generated cash from operating activities of $21.86 million, compared to $22.81 million a year ago.
  • On November 1, 2021, Mr. Sveinung J. S. Støhle stepped down from the CEO position to pursue an alternative career opportunity. The Board of Directors has appointed Håvard Furu, the Partnership's CFO, as the interim CEO.
  • Price Action: HMLP shares are trading higher by 6.86% at $4.83 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HMLP)

Recap: Hoegh LNG Partners Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2021
Earnings Preview: Hoegh LNG Partners
A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com