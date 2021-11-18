 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Buckle
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Buckle

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-11-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Buckle will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.92

Buckle bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Buckle's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.56 0.43 1.26 0.54
EPS Actual 1.04 1.16 1.33 0.85
Price Change % -3.02% 1.13% -0.05% -3.47%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Buckle were trading at $51.58 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (BKE)

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings