BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Gains On Q3 Beat, $500M Stock Buyback
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) reported third-quarter FY21 total revenue growth of 14.3% year-on-year, to $4.26 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.92 billion.
- The comparable sales increased by 13.1%, reflecting two-year stacked comp of 27.2%.
- Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, rose 5.7%, reflecting two-year stacked comp of 24.2%.
- Digitally-enabled sales growth was 44%.
- The operating margin was 4%, and operating income for the quarter fell 10.6% to $170.16 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.91 beat the analyst consensus of $0.80.
- The company's board has approved a share repurchase program of up to $500 million.
- The company held $84.7 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $173.9 million with a free cash flow of $99.2 million.
- BJ's Wholesale Club continues to refrain from offering detailed formal guidance citing external factors and uncertainties in the market.
- Price Action: BJ shares traded higher by 5.89% at $63.5 on the last check Thursday.
