JD.com: Q3 Earnings Insights
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JD.com their estimated earnings by 53.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.32, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $8,284,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 14.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JD.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.38
|0.19
|0.4
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.38
|0.23
|0.5
|Revenue Estimate
|38.28B
|29.67B
|33.78B
|25.70B
|Revenue Actual
|39.31B
|31.01B
|34.38B
|25.66B
