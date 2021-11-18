JD.com: Q3 Earnings Insights

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JD.com their estimated earnings by 53.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.32, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $8,284,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 14.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JD.com's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.38 0.19 0.4 EPS Actual 0.45 0.38 0.23 0.5 Revenue Estimate 38.28B 29.67B 33.78B 25.70B Revenue Actual 39.31B 31.01B 34.38B 25.66B

