Atkore: Q4 Earnings Insights
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Atkore their estimated earnings by 14.32%, reporting an EPS of $4.39 versus an estimate of $3.84, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $446,311,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.89, which was followed by a 0.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atkore's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.07
|1.83
|1.20
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|3.96
|2.79
|1.88
|1.18
|Revenue Estimate
|722.78M
|556.80M
|456.79M
|430.03M
|Revenue Actual
|853.66M
|639.54M
|511.08M
|477.42M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News