BJ's Wholesale Club: Q3 Earnings Insights
BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BJ's Wholesale Club their estimated earnings by 13.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.8, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $532,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 5.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BJ's Wholesale Club's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|0.57
|0.67
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.82
|0.72
|0.70
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|3.77B
|3.62B
|3.94B
|3.68B
|Revenue Actual
|4.18B
|3.87B
|3.95B
|3.73B
