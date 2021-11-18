 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BJ's Wholesale Club: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Share:
BJ's Wholesale Club: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BJ's Wholesale Club their estimated earnings by 13.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.8, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $532,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 5.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BJ's Wholesale Club's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.63 0.57 0.67 0.64
EPS Actual 0.82 0.72 0.70 0.92
Revenue Estimate 3.77B 3.62B 3.94B 3.68B
Revenue Actual 4.18B 3.87B 3.95B 3.73B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BJ)

Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2021
BJ's Wholesale Club's Earnings Outlook
How Does BJ's Wholesale Club Debt Look?
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BJ's Wholesale Club
EVP And Enterprise Analytics Of Bj'S Wholesale Club Trades $345K In Company Stock
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com