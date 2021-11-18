 Skip to main content

Maximus: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Maximus their estimated earnings by 4.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.87, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $182,164,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.58, which was followed by a 0.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Maximus's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.08 0.82 0.90 0.89
EPS Actual 1.66 1.29 1.03 1.02
Revenue Estimate 1.09B 850.65M 845.62M 862.05M
Revenue Actual 1.24B 959.28M 945.55M 923.84M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

