Maximus: Q4 Earnings Insights
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Maximus their estimated earnings by 4.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.87, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $182,164,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.58, which was followed by a 0.84% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Maximus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.08
|0.82
|0.90
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|1.66
|1.29
|1.03
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|1.09B
|850.65M
|845.62M
|862.05M
|Revenue Actual
|1.24B
|959.28M
|945.55M
|923.84M
