Copart: Q1 Earnings Insights

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Copart their estimated earnings by 7.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.0, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $217,192,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Copart's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.80 0.79 0.71 EPS Actual 1.03 1.09 0.80 0.79 Revenue Estimate 690.87M 633.05M 628.90M 577.75M Revenue Actual 748.63M 733.91M 617.03M 592.94M

