Copart: Q1 Earnings Insights
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Copart their estimated earnings by 7.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.0, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $217,192,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Copart's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.80
|0.79
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|1.09
|0.80
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|690.87M
|633.05M
|628.90M
|577.75M
|Revenue Actual
|748.63M
|733.91M
|617.03M
|592.94M
