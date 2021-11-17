Recap: Tetra Tech Q4 Earnings

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Tetra Tech their estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.0, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $119,319,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tetra Tech's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.75 0.81 0.80 EPS Actual 0.95 0.83 0.96 0.91 Revenue Estimate 625.76M 581.96M 587.68M 586.19M Revenue Actual 638.04M 599.83M 605.17M 589.81M

