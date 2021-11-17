Recap: Cisco Systems Q1 Earnings

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cisco Systems their estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.8, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $971,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cisco Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.82 0.76 0.70 EPS Actual 0.84 0.83 0.79 0.76 Revenue Estimate 13.02B 12.56B 11.92B 11.85B Revenue Actual 13.13B 12.80B 11.96B 11.93B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.