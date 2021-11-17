Recap: Cisco Systems Q1 Earnings
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cisco Systems their estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.8, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $971,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cisco Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|0.82
|0.76
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.83
|0.79
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|13.02B
|12.56B
|11.92B
|11.85B
|Revenue Actual
|13.13B
|12.80B
|11.96B
|11.93B
