Maxeon Solar Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Maxeon Solar Technologies their estimated earnings by 6.43%, reporting an EPS of $-1.49 versus an estimate of $-1.4, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $13,868,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.64, which was followed by a 2.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Maxeon Solar Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.35
|-1.48
|-1.04
|EPS Actual
|-1.99
|-1.14
|0.11
|-2.24
|Revenue Estimate
|180.17M
|160.28M
|232.77M
|165.01M
|Revenue Actual
|175.90M
|165.42M
|245.56M
|206.62M
