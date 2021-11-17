Maxeon Solar Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Maxeon Solar Technologies their estimated earnings by 6.43%, reporting an EPS of $-1.49 versus an estimate of $-1.4, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $13,868,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.64, which was followed by a 2.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Maxeon Solar Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -1.35 -1.48 -1.04 EPS Actual -1.99 -1.14 0.11 -2.24 Revenue Estimate 180.17M 160.28M 232.77M 165.01M Revenue Actual 175.90M 165.42M 245.56M 206.62M

