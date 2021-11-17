Tetra Tech: Q4 Earnings Insights
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tetra Tech their estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.0, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $119,319,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tetra Tech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.75
|0.81
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|0.83
|0.96
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|625.76M
|581.96M
|587.68M
|586.19M
|Revenue Actual
|638.04M
|599.83M
|605.17M
|589.81M
