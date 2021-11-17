Amtech Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Amtech Systems their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.1, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $9,256,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amtech Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.08
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.02
|0.05
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|21.93M
|18.77M
|16.55M
|14.22M
|Revenue Actual
|23.10M
|19.79M
|17.98M
|15.08M
