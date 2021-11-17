Amtech Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amtech Systems their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.1, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9,256,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amtech Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.03 -0.08 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.02 0.05 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 21.93M 18.77M 16.55M 14.22M Revenue Actual 23.10M 19.79M 17.98M 15.08M

