Recap: Helmerich & Payne Q4 Earnings
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Helmerich & Payne their estimated earnings by 21.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.51, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $135,540,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 2.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Helmerich & Payne's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.57
|-0.65
|-0.79
|-0.80
|EPS Actual
|-0.57
|-0.60
|-0.82
|-0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|324.30M
|294.15M
|236.12M
|201.98M
|Revenue Actual
|332.21M
|296.17M
|246.38M
|208.27M
