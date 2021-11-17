Recap: Helmerich & Payne Q4 Earnings

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Helmerich & Payne their estimated earnings by 21.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.51, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $135,540,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 2.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Helmerich & Payne's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.57 -0.65 -0.79 -0.80 EPS Actual -0.57 -0.60 -0.82 -0.74 Revenue Estimate 324.30M 294.15M 236.12M 201.98M Revenue Actual 332.21M 296.17M 246.38M 208.27M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.