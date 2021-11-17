 Skip to main content

SRAX Inc. Releases Q3 2021 Financial, Business Report

InvestorBrandNetwork  
November 17, 2021
SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS (“SaaS”) platform, has reported its financial and operations results for the third quarter of 2021, the period ending Sept. 30, 2021. Highlights of the report include revenue for the quarter reaching $8.3 million, an increase of 219% year-over-year, with revenue guidance for next quarter projected at $10.1 million, and third-quarter Sequire bookings of $8.9 million with fourth-quarter bookings totaling $12.5 million so far, a record for the company as Sequire has seen 12 consecutive quarters of revenue growth. In addition, the company launched IR Website Builder, SMS Communication platform, and VIRA, an IR chatbot, and has seen 250 public companies or partners subscribe to Sequire.

The report notes that SRAX currently holds approximately $29 million worth of marketable securities with a 78% gross margin as compared to 67% in the same period last year. “Our team continues to innovate on product, sales, and marketing, and this is translating into increased revenue,” said SRAX founder and CEO Christopher Miglino in the press release. “We will hit the high end of our 2021 guidance and are well-positioned to close out 2021 strong, with an amazing 2022 on the horizon.”

Additionally, the company this morning announced the beta release of VIRA(TM), an AI-powered chatbot. The Virtual Investor Relations Assistant, or VIRA(TM), was specifically designed to strengthen Sequire user communication with the investment community by interacting with investors on public companies’ IR webpages.

To see how VIRA(TM) works, visit https://ibn.fm/fRmUz

To view the full press releases, visit https://ibn.fm/2uGCK and https://ibn.fm/r5K6l

About SRAX Inc.

SRAX is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about the company, please visit www.SRAX.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SRAX are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/SRAX

