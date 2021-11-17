General Motors Company: The Winning Streak Continues

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) traded today at $65.00, eclipsing its 12-month high. So far today approximately 14.3 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 18.9 million shares.

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company remains the market leader in the U.S. with 17.3% share in 2020. GM Financial became the company’s captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

General Motors Company is currently priced 39.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $38.72.

In the past 12 months, shares of General Motors Company have traded between a low of $40.04 and a high of $65.00 and are now at $64.09, 60% above that low price.

Image Sourced from Pixabay