$1000 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 15 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.76% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In WST: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 40.98 shares of West Pharmaceutical Servs at the time with $1,000. This investment in WST would have produced an average annual return of 21.13%. Currently, West Pharmaceutical Servs has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion.

West Pharmaceutical Servs's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in West Pharmaceutical Servs you would have approximately $21,362.42 today.

In other words, you would have more than 20X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.