 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$1000 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 15 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
Share:
$1000 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 15 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.76% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In WST: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 40.98 shares of West Pharmaceutical Servs at the time with $1,000. This investment in WST would have produced an average annual return of 21.13%. Currently, West Pharmaceutical Servs has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion.

West Pharmaceutical Servs's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in West Pharmaceutical Servs you would have approximately $21,362.42 today.

In other words, you would have more than 20X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (WST)

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning West Pharmaceutical Servs Stock In The Last 15 Years
When Winning Streaks Stop: Trying To Beat The Market By Buying Stocks Like Tesla
West Pharmaceutical Services: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021
West Pharmaceutical Servs's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com