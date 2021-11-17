Meritor Shares Slide After Q4 Sales Miss, Modest FY22 Outlook
- Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 24.7% year-on-year, to $945 million, missing the analyst consensus of $975.83 million.
- Commercial Truck sales increased 32% Y/Y, and Aftermarket & Industrial sales rose 11%.
- The gross profit rose 86.4% Y/Y to $110 million with a profit margin of 11.6%.
- The operating margin was 4.1%, and operating income for the quarter jumped 254% to $39 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $91 million with a margin of 9.6%.
- Adjusted EPS was $0.80 versus $0.11 last year.
- The company held $101 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Cash flow provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $51 million with a free cash flow of $8 million.
- Outlook: Meritor sees FY22 sales of $4.1 billion - $4.3 billion, versus the consensus of $4.32 billion.
- The company expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $3.25 - $3.75, versus the consensus of $3.89.
- Price Action: MTOR shares are trading lower by 2.25% at $26.99 on the last check Wednesday.
