Meritor Shares Slide After Q4 Sales Miss, Modest FY22 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 10:47am   Comments
  • Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 24.7% year-on-year, to $945 million, missing the analyst consensus of $975.83 million.
  • Commercial Truck sales increased 32% Y/Y, and Aftermarket & Industrial sales rose 11%.
  • The gross profit rose 86.4% Y/Y to $110 million with a profit margin of 11.6%.
  • The operating margin was 4.1%, and operating income for the quarter jumped 254% to $39 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $91 million with a margin of 9.6%.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.80 versus $0.11 last year.
  • The company held $101 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Cash flow provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $51 million with a free cash flow of $8 million.
  • Outlook: Meritor sees FY22 sales of $4.1 billion - $4.3 billion, versus the consensus of $4.32 billion.
  • The company expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $3.25 - $3.75, versus the consensus of $3.89.
  • Price Action: MTOR shares are trading lower by 2.25% at $26.99 on the last check Wednesday.

