 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Palo Alto Networks Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 11:33am   Comments
Share:
Palo Alto Networks Earnings Preview

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Palo Alto Networks will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.57

Palo Alto Networks bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 18.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Palo Alto Networks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.44 1.28 1.43 1.33
EPS Actual 1.60 1.38 1.55 1.62
Price Change % 18.6% 5.8% -1.69% 5.46%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks were trading at $525.14 as of November 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 78.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (PANW)

Weekly Preview – A Snapshot of Retail
What 33 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Palo Alto Networks
Director Of Palo Alto Networks Sold $760K In Stock
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Jim Cramer Advises Buying Amphenol, Considers This Stock 'Too Cheap'
28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings