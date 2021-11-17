TJX Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 09:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TJX Companies their estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.81, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2,415,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 0.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TJX Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.30 0.62 0.40 EPS Actual 0.79 0.44 0.50 0.71 Revenue Estimate 11.01B 8.62B 11.48B 9.36B Revenue Actual 12.08B 10.09B 10.94B 10.12B

