Jaguar Health: Q3 Earnings Insights
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jaguar Health their estimated earnings by 58.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.17, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,143,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 6.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jaguar Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.30
|-0.33
|EPS Actual
|-0.30
|-0.27
|-0.87
|-0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|7.28M
|7.40M
|2.58M
|7.80M
|Revenue Actual
|385.00K
|1.24M
|2.58M
|2.77M
