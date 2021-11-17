 Skip to main content

Jaguar Health: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 8:44am   Comments
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jaguar Health their estimated earnings by 58.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.17, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,143,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 6.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jaguar Health's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.06 -0.30 -0.33
EPS Actual -0.30 -0.27 -0.87 -0.63
Revenue Estimate 7.28M 7.40M 2.58M 7.80M
Revenue Actual 385.00K 1.24M 2.58M 2.77M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

