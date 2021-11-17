Recap: iQIYI Q3 Earnings
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 03:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iQIYI reported in-line EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.34, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $100,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iQIYI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.34
|-0.36
|-0.38
|-0.40
|EPS Actual
|-0.27
|-0.25
|-0.32
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|1.14B
|1.18B
|1.16B
|1.09B
|Revenue Actual
|1.20B
|1.20B
|1.10B
|1.10B
