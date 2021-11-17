 Skip to main content

Recap: iQIYI Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 7:02am   Comments
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 03:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iQIYI reported in-line EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.34, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $100,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iQIYI's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.36 -0.38 -0.40
EPS Actual -0.27 -0.25 -0.32 -0.24
Revenue Estimate 1.14B 1.18B 1.16B 1.09B
Revenue Actual 1.20B 1.20B 1.10B 1.10B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

