Bilibili: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Bilibili: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bilibili their estimated earnings by 4.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.68, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $332,900,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.51, which was followed by a 3.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bilibili's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -2.86 -0.35 -0.33 -0.37
EPS Actual -0.35 -0.29 -0.29 -0.41
Revenue Estimate 658.78M 586.02M 551.45M 465.87M
Revenue Actual 696.20M 595.40M 588.50M 475.10M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

