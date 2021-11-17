Bilibili: Q3 Earnings Insights
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bilibili their estimated earnings by 4.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.68, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $332,900,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.51, which was followed by a 3.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bilibili's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-2.86
|-0.35
|-0.33
|-0.37
|EPS Actual
|-0.35
|-0.29
|-0.29
|-0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|658.78M
|586.02M
|551.45M
|465.87M
|Revenue Actual
|696.20M
|595.40M
|588.50M
|475.10M
