Recap: BrightView Holdings Q4 Earnings

BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 06:15 AM.
Earnings
BrightView Holdings their estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.41, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $65,600,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BrightView Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.11
|0.08
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.26
|0.12
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|649.82M
|580.54M
|539.11M
|596.72M
|Revenue Actual
|673.60M
|651.90M
|554.40M
|608.10M
