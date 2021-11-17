Recap: BrightView Holdings Q4 Earnings

BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 06:15 AM.

Earnings

BrightView Holdings their estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.41, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $65,600,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BrightView Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.11 0.08 0.37 EPS Actual 0.44 0.26 0.12 0.37 Revenue Estimate 649.82M 580.54M 539.11M 596.72M Revenue Actual 673.60M 651.90M 554.40M 608.10M

