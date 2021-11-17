Recap: Despegar.com Q3 Earnings
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Despegar.com their estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.32, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $71,628,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Despegar.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.35
|-0.28
|-0.38
|-0.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.32
|-0.47
|-0.24
|-0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|55.40M
|54.47M
|34.39M
|14.11M
|Revenue Actual
|63.07M
|51.85M
|53.25M
|11.74M
