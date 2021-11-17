Recap: Despegar.com Q3 Earnings

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Despegar.com their estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.32, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $71,628,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Despegar.com's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.28 -0.38 -0.41 EPS Actual -0.32 -0.47 -0.24 -0.35 Revenue Estimate 55.40M 54.47M 34.39M 14.11M Revenue Actual 63.07M 51.85M 53.25M 11.74M

