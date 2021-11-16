La-Z-Boy: Q2 Earnings Insights

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

La-Z-Boy their estimated earnings by 16.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.73, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $116,769,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at La-Z-Boy's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.74 0.70 0.50 EPS Actual 0.55 0.87 0.74 0.82 Revenue Estimate 485.96M 498.53M 468.41M 433.73M Revenue Actual 524.78M 519.47M 470.20M 459.12M

