La-Z-Boy: Q2 Earnings Insights
La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
La-Z-Boy their estimated earnings by 16.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.73, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $116,769,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at La-Z-Boy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.74
|0.70
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.87
|0.74
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|485.96M
|498.53M
|468.41M
|433.73M
|Revenue Actual
|524.78M
|519.47M
|470.20M
|459.12M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings