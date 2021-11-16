Recap: Dolby Laboratories Q4 Earnings
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dolby Laboratories their estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.56, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $13,834,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 1.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dolby Laboratories's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.67
|1.04
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.91
|1.48
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|278.79M
|294.29M
|345.33M
|244.44M
|Revenue Actual
|286.80M
|319.56M
|389.87M
|271.19M
