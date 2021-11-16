Recap: Dolby Laboratories Q4 Earnings

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dolby Laboratories their estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.56, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $13,834,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 1.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dolby Laboratories's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.67 1.04 0.34 EPS Actual 0.71 0.91 1.48 0.45 Revenue Estimate 278.79M 294.29M 345.33M 244.44M Revenue Actual 286.80M 319.56M 389.87M 271.19M

