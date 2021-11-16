Recap: StoneCo Q3 Earnings

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

StoneCo their estimated earnings by 25%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $107,501,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 5.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at StoneCo's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.18 0.20 0.15 EPS Actual -0.09 0.11 0.21 0.18 Revenue Estimate 172.30M 190.84M 187.95M 143.60M Revenue Actual 115.69M 158.79M 185.46M 173.78M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.