Recap: StoneCo Q3 Earnings
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
StoneCo their estimated earnings by 25%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.12, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $107,501,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 5.98% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at StoneCo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.18
|0.20
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|0.11
|0.21
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|172.30M
|190.84M
|187.95M
|143.60M
|Revenue Actual
|115.69M
|158.79M
|185.46M
|173.78M
