Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning JB Hunt Transport Servs Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning JB Hunt Transport Servs Stock In The Last 20 Years

JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 13.87% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In JBHT: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 22.83 shares of JB Hunt Transport Servs at the time with $100. This investment in JBHT would have produced an average annual return of 21.12%. Currently, JB Hunt Transport Servs has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion.

JB Hunt Transport Servs's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in JB Hunt Transport Servs you would have approximately $5,249.98 today.

In other words, you would have more than 50X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

