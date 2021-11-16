If You Invested $100 Over The Past 20 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.68% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In BAM: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 45.6 shares of Brookfield Asset Mgmt at the time with $100. This investment in BAM would have produced an average annual return of 17.94%. Currently, Brookfield Asset Mgmt has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion.

Brookfield Asset Mgmt's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $100 in Brookfield Asset Mgmt you would have approximately $3,909 today.

In other words, you would have more than 30X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.