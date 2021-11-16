 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 Over The Past 20 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
If You Invested $100 Over The Past 20 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.68% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In BAM: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 45.6 shares of Brookfield Asset Mgmt at the time with $100. This investment in BAM would have produced an average annual return of 17.94%. Currently, Brookfield Asset Mgmt has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion.

Brookfield Asset Mgmt's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Brookfield Asset Mgmt you would have approximately $3,909 today.

In other words, you would have more than 30X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

