Earnings Preview For Lowe's Companies
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 11:22am   Comments
Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lowe's Companies will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.35

Lowe's Companies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 6.25%, which was followed by a 1.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lowe's Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 4 2.54 1.19 1.99
EPS Actual 4.25 3.21 1.33 1.98
Price Change % 1.43% 1.41% -2.34% 1.95%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe's Companies were trading at $234.92 as of November 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

