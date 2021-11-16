 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of iQIYI's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 11:22am   Comments
Share:
A Preview Of iQIYI's Earnings

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that iQIYI will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.34

iQIYI bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -20.59%, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iQIYI's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.36 -0.38 -0.40
EPS Actual -0.27 -0.25 -0.32 -0.24
Price Change % 0.0% -4.09% 2.52% -14.62%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of iQIYI were trading at $8.68 as of November 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (IQ)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2021
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Chinese Streamer iQIYI Previews 260-Title Slate, But Don't Expect A 'Squid Game'-Style Breakout Show
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Johnson & Johnson Boosts FY21 Guidance
iQIYI Explores Dual Listing In China: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings