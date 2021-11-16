 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aramark Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 10:35am   Comments
Share:
Aramark Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
  • Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 32% year-on-year, to $3.55 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.29 billion.
  • The revenue in the FSS U.S. segment rose 51% Y/Y, FSS International increased 22%, and Uniform & Career Apparel fell 2%.
  • The adjusted operating margin was 4.8% on a constant-currency basis, and the adjusted operating income for the quarter was $165 million versus $(12) million last year.
  • The company held $532.59 million in cash and equivalents as of October 1, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the year amounted to $657 million and use of $282 million free cash flow.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.21 beat the analyst consensus of $0.19.
  • Outlook: Aramark sees FY22 organic growth of 23% - 27%, with revenue expected to approach pre-COVID levels by year-end.
  • Price Action: ARMK shares traded lower by 1.76% at $37.3 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARMK)

Earnings Scheduled For November 16, 2021
Earnings Preview For Aramark
What Does Aramark's Debt Look Like?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 21, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com