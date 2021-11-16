Ituran Location & Control: Q3 Earnings Insights
Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ituran Location & Control their estimated earnings by 18.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.43, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,371,999 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ituran Location & Control's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.38
|0.35
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.40
|0.33
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|65.85M
|64.64M
|62.82M
|59.10M
|Revenue Actual
|67.46M
|67.36M
|63.61M
|60.33M
