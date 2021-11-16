Recap: Burning Rock Biotech Q3 Earnings
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Burning Rock Biotech reported in-line EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.25, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,404,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 2.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Burning Rock Biotech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.23
|-0.20
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.30
|-0.25
|-0.23
|-0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|21.41M
|19.56M
|20.47M
|18.09M
|Revenue Actual
|19.71M
|16.27M
|20.19M
|18.25M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News