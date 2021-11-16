 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Burning Rock Biotech Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 8:38am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Burning Rock Biotech Q3 Earnings

 

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Burning Rock Biotech reported in-line EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.25, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,404,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 2.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Burning Rock Biotech's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.23 -0.20 -0.12
EPS Actual -0.30 -0.25 -0.23 -0.18
Revenue Estimate 21.41M 19.56M 20.47M 18.09M
Revenue Actual 19.71M 16.27M 20.19M 18.25M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BNR)

Earnings Scheduled For November 16, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Suspends Studies On Safety Scare, Acer's Sleep Disorder Drug Filing Accepted For Review, Voyager's Licensing Options Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Files For Booster Dose Authorization, Gemini Restructures, Strata Skin CFO Departs, Kaleido Reports Positive Readout
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com