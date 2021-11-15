Recap: DarioHealth Q3 Earnings
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DarioHealth their estimated earnings by 25.53%, reporting an EPS of $-1.18 versus an estimate of $-0.94, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,587,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DarioHealth's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.85
|-1.04
|-0.81
|-0.68
|EPS Actual
|-0.99
|-0.92
|-1.06
|-0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|5.11M
|3.96M
|2.08M
|1.95M
|Revenue Actual
|5.26M
|3.60M
|2.08M
|2.04M
