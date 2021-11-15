 Skip to main content

Recap: DarioHealth Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 5:25pm   Comments
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DarioHealth their estimated earnings by 25.53%, reporting an EPS of $-1.18 versus an estimate of $-0.94, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,587,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DarioHealth's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.85 -1.04 -0.81 -0.68
EPS Actual -0.99 -0.92 -1.06 -0.71
Revenue Estimate 5.11M 3.96M 2.08M 1.95M
Revenue Actual 5.26M 3.60M 2.08M 2.04M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

