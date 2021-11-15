Recap: RMR Group Q4 Earnings
RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RMR Group their estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.49, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $23,381,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RMR Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.40
|0.38
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.37
|0.41
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|144.60M
|149.86M
|146.12M
|137.52M
|Revenue Actual
|145.24M
|131.56M
|156.95M
|150.10M
