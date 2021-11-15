Recap: RMR Group Q4 Earnings

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RMR Group their estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.49, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $23,381,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RMR Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.40 0.38 0.39 EPS Actual 0.47 0.37 0.41 0.39 Revenue Estimate 144.60M 149.86M 146.12M 137.52M Revenue Actual 145.24M 131.56M 156.95M 150.10M

