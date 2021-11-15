Recap: Rockwell Medical Q3 Earnings

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rockwell Medical their estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $708,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rockwell Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.09 -0.08 -0.1 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.08 -0.09 -0.1 Revenue Estimate 18.21M 17.38M 15.66M 15.67M Revenue Actual 15.14M 15.47M 15.16M 15.28M

