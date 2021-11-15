Recap: Rockwell Medical Q3 Earnings
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rockwell Medical their estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $708,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rockwell Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.08
|-0.1
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.1
|Revenue Estimate
|18.21M
|17.38M
|15.66M
|15.67M
|Revenue Actual
|15.14M
|15.47M
|15.16M
|15.28M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings