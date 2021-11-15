J&J Snack Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

J&J Snack Foods their estimated earnings by 19.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.28, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $70,524,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72, which was followed by a 4.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at J&J Snack Foods's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.12 0.20 0.05 EPS Actual 1.51 0.32 0.09 0.35 Revenue Estimate 304.00M 241.02M 228.45M 228.07M Revenue Actual 324.34M 256.18M 241.00M 252.54M

