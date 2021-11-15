J&J Snack Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
J&J Snack Foods their estimated earnings by 19.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.28, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $70,524,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72, which was followed by a 4.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at J&J Snack Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.12
|0.20
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|1.51
|0.32
|0.09
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|304.00M
|241.02M
|228.45M
|228.07M
|Revenue Actual
|324.34M
|256.18M
|241.00M
|252.54M
