If You Invested $100 Over The Past 10 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 23.47% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ES: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 29.33 shares of Eversource Energy at the time with $100. This investment in ES would have produced an average annual return of 38.09%. Currently, Eversource Energy has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion.

Eversource Energy's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $5,889.19 today based on a price of $83.15 for ES at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 50X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

