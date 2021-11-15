AYRO Shares Slide As Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
- AYRO Inc (NASDAQ: AYRO) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 43.9% year-on-year, to $0.56 million, missing the analyst consensus of $1.08 million.
- The operating expenses increased nearly five-fold to $11.6 million.
- The company reported a gross profit loss of $(0.4) million.
- The operating loss expanded to $(12) million in the quarter from $(2.4) million last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(8.2) million versus $(2.09) million last year.
- EPS loss of $(0.33) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.21).
- The company held $77.1 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: AYRO shares are trading lower by 7.61% at $2.67 on the last check Monday.
