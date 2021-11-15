 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AYRO Shares Slide As Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 10:58am   Comments
Share:
AYRO Shares Slide As Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
  • AYRO Inc (NASDAQ: AYRO) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 43.9% year-on-year, to $0.56 million, missing the analyst consensus of $1.08 million.
  • The operating expenses increased nearly five-fold to $11.6 million.
  • The company reported a gross profit loss of $(0.4) million.
  • The operating loss expanded to $(12) million in the quarter from $(2.4) million last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(8.2) million versus $(2.09) million last year.
  • EPS loss of $(0.33) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.21).
  • The company held $77.1 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: AYRO shares are trading lower by 7.61% at $2.67 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AYRO)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2021
AYRO Appoints Thomas Wittenschlaeger As CEO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com