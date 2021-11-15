 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Star Bulk Carriers
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview: Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Star Bulk Carriers will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.06

Star Bulk Carriers bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 0.80%, which was followed by a 1.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Star Bulk Carriers's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.25 0.43 0.22 0.27
EPS Actual 1.26 0.36 0.30 0.28
Price Change % -1.17% -6.83% -7.24% -4.83%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers were trading at $19.17 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 170.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (SBLK)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings