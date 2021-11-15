 Skip to main content

Dolby Laboratories's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dolby Laboratories will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.56

Dolby Laboratories bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 51.06%, which was followed by a 1.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dolby Laboratories's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.47 0.67 1.04 0.34
EPS Actual 0.71 0.91 1.48 0.45
Price Change % 1.4% -6.33% -1.31% 6.68%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories were trading at $89.93 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

