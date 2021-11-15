 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview For Aramark
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Aramark will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.19

Aramark bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 50.00%, which was followed by a 2.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aramark's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.34 -0.41 -0.34
EPS Actual 0.03 -0.24 -0.31 -0.35
Price Change % 2.48% -1.71% 1.97% -2.22%

Stock Performance

Shares of Aramark were trading at $37.96 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

