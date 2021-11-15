Milestone Scientific: Q3 Earnings Insights

Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Milestone Scientific their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $862,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 4.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Milestone Scientific's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 2.66M 2.46M 2.21M 1.31M Revenue Actual 2.43M 2.92M 2.21M 1.25M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.