Milestone Scientific: Q3 Earnings Insights
Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Milestone Scientific their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $862,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 4.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Milestone Scientific's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|2.66M
|2.46M
|2.21M
|1.31M
|Revenue Actual
|2.43M
|2.92M
|2.21M
|1.25M
