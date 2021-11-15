Recap: Warner Music Group Q4 Earnings
Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Warner Music Group their estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.15, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $250,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Warner Music Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.15
|0.19
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.28
|0.21
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|1.20B
|1.18B
|1.25B
|1.11B
|Revenue Actual
|1.34B
|1.25B
|1.33B
|1.13B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
