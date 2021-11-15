Recap: ThermoGenesis Holdings Q3 Earnings
ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
ThermoGenesis Holdings their estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.08, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $803,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 0.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ThermoGenesis Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.13
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|-0.38
|-0.27
|-0.24
|-0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|1.98M
|2.66M
|2.57M
|3.88M
|Revenue Actual
|2.20M
|1.52M
|1.95M
|2.35M
