Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning UnitedHealth Group Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning UnitedHealth Group Stock In The Last 10 Years

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.89% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In UNH: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.23 shares of UnitedHealth Group at the time with $100. This investment in UNH would have produced an average annual return of 26.24%. Currently, UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization of $430.86 billion.

UnitedHealth Group's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in UnitedHealth Group you would have approximately $1,192.88 today.

In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

