 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 10:57am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview For Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.23

Syndax Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -38.03%, which was followed by a 5.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Syndax Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.71 -0.65 -0.49 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.44 -0.54 -0.44 -0.46
Price Change % 5.22% 11.72% 1.59% 10.88%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals were trading at $17.63 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (SNDX)

81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
55 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eisai, Biogen Pursue Approval Of Second Alzheimer's Treatment; Sanofi Changes mRNA Strategy; GSK Subsidiary To Develop Long-Acting HIV Preventive
Syndax Pharma, Incyte Ink Licensing Pact For Graft Vs. Host Disease Candidate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings